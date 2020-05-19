Jane M. Deneher, 86, a resident of Sarah Jane Sanford Home and a life-long resident of Amsterdam, passed away on May 13, 2020. Born in Amsterdam, NY on October 10, 1933, Jane was the daughter of the late William F. and Mildred Fitzgibbons Deneher. Jane was a career secretary for the General Electric Company. Jane loved animals and always had the company of a faithful and dedicated dog. She especially loved her German Shepherd "Myyou". Special heartfelt thanks and deep appreciation to the wonderful staff at the lovely Sarah Jane Sanford Home in Amsterdam for their excellent care and compassion. A Catholic Burial Rite will be conducted on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery, Fort Johnson with the Rev. Jeffrey L'Arche officiating. For online condolences please visit: TheRIverviewFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 19, 2020.