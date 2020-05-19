Jane M. Deneher
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane M. Deneher, 86, a resident of Sarah Jane Sanford Home and a life-long resident of Amsterdam, passed away on May 13, 2020. Born in Amsterdam, NY on October 10, 1933, Jane was the daughter of the late William F. and Mildred Fitzgibbons Deneher. Jane was a career secretary for the General Electric Company. Jane loved animals and always had the company of a faithful and dedicated dog. She especially loved her German Shepherd "Myyou". Special heartfelt thanks and deep appreciation to the wonderful staff at the lovely Sarah Jane Sanford Home in Amsterdam for their excellent care and compassion. A Catholic Burial Rite will be conducted on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery, Fort Johnson with the Rev. Jeffrey L'Arche officiating. For online condolences please visit: TheRIverviewFuneralHome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Riverview Funeral Home, Inc.
218 2nd Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 235-5610
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved