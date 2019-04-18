Jane M. Petrie, 96, of Clifton Park, passed peacefully on April 17, 2019. Born in Buffalo, NY to the late John and Clara (Frey) Engelbert on April 26, 1922. After graduation from Bennett High School, she attended Business College for her secretary diploma. She worked as a Secretary for the advertising firm, Whitmier & Ferris Co. located in Buffalo. For many years, she was a devoted parishioner of North Park Lutheran Church— Buffalo. After a 35 year career, she retired to Clifton Park to live near her daughter, Pam. Jane resided in Clifton Park for 35 years, and attended King of Kings Church. Her most cherished life passion was her family, she was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Survivors include her beloved daughter, Pamela P. (Paul) Baldasaro; grandson, Nicholas Guy (Ruth) Baldasaro; and four great-grandchildren, Calvin, Jane, Norah and Wells Baldasaro. Calling hours will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 547 Saratoga Rd Glenville on Saturday, April 20th from 1:30 to 2:30. Funeral Service will follow in church sanctuary at 2:30 p.m., officiated by Pastor Deron Milleville. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary