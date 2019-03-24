The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Merrill-Hohenstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane May Merrill-Hohenstein

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jane May Merrill-Hohenstein Obituary
Jane May Merrill-Hohenstein, 68, passed with her beloved husband by her side on March 22, 2019. Born in Mineola on Long Island in 1950 to Josiah and Ruth Merrill Sr. Jane graduated from Red Bank HS, and went on to attend Green Mountain College in 1968 and graduated from Boston College in 1972. She moved to Albany, NY where she worked for New York State as a Disability Specialist. In 1978, she met her best friend, Guy T. Hohenstein, together they enjoyed seeing shows, antiquing, dining out, gardening, and sharing similar interests. After a long courtship, they were married in 2002. They loved their cats, including their Tuxedo cat, Cody, who was very special to them both. The couple enjoyed traveling, especially to Cape Cod. Over the years, they made numerous friends from all over. Jane was a giving person, she would always remember to send a card for every occasion. She was caring to everyone she came in contact with even during her own declining health. Survivors include her loving husband, Guy T. Hohenstein; brother, Josiah L. Merrill III and sister, Elizabeth Varcarolis. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, March 26th, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd. A Funeral Service will be held at Glenville Funeral Home at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, followed by interment at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rubin Dialysis Center, 21 Crossing Blvd, Clifton Park, NY 12065. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now