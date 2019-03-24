Jane May Merrill-Hohenstein, 68, passed with her beloved husband by her side on March 22, 2019. Born in Mineola on Long Island in 1950 to Josiah and Ruth Merrill Sr. Jane graduated from Red Bank HS, and went on to attend Green Mountain College in 1968 and graduated from Boston College in 1972. She moved to Albany, NY where she worked for New York State as a Disability Specialist. In 1978, she met her best friend, Guy T. Hohenstein, together they enjoyed seeing shows, antiquing, dining out, gardening, and sharing similar interests. After a long courtship, they were married in 2002. They loved their cats, including their Tuxedo cat, Cody, who was very special to them both. The couple enjoyed traveling, especially to Cape Cod. Over the years, they made numerous friends from all over. Jane was a giving person, she would always remember to send a card for every occasion. She was caring to everyone she came in contact with even during her own declining health. Survivors include her loving husband, Guy T. Hohenstein; brother, Josiah L. Merrill III and sister, Elizabeth Varcarolis. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, March 26th, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd. A Funeral Service will be held at Glenville Funeral Home at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, followed by interment at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rubin Dialysis Center, 21 Crossing Blvd, Clifton Park, NY 12065. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary