Jane T. Caruvana, of Glenville, NY, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2019. Born in Groton, MA to the late Raymond H. and Ruth (Woods) Thompson. A 1954 graduate of Melrose High School. She grew up in Melrose, MA and her family often vacationed to Cape Cod. Jane received her bachelor's degree in zoology at UMass; she was a member of Sigma Kappa sorority and worked as their National Traveling Secretary upon graduation in 1958. She earned her master's degree in Special Education at Boston University. After college, she began her career at Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, MA, and then met her beloved husband, Anthony Caruvana. The couple lived in California and Pennsylvania, where they started their family. Jane volunteered for the American Association of University Women and Planned Parenthood in Downingtown, Pennsylvania. In 1973, they moved to the Capital district. For 20 years, Jane was a teacher for the visually impaired at B.O.C.E.S. She was a dedicated board member for SAFE Inc. of Schenectady, Loon Lake Park District Association, and the Schenectady Curling Club; volunteered at Whitney Book Corner in Schenectady and Schenectady Inner City Ministry (SICM). At Trinity Presbyterian Church of Scotia she held position of Deacon and an Elder. Throughout her life, Jane traveled the world with her husband and children, visiting nearly every continent, including Antartica — her favorite! Above all, her life was fulfilled by her cherished family. Survivors include her loving husband, Anthony; daughters, Susan Caruvana of Gansevoort, NY and Laurie (Ken) Martin of Castleton, VT; as well as her cousin, Andrea Corey of Marco Island, FL. Family and friends are cordially invited to the Glenville Funeral Home on Monday, April 29th, from 4 to 7 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Scotia on Saturday, May 11th at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. The family is grateful to the nurses from the second floor East Wing at the Home of the Good Shepherd, Saratoga Springs. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary