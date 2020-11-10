Janet Ann Gullotta, age 85, passed away at Ellis Hospital on Saturday, November 7th, 2020. A lifelong area resident, Janet was born in Schenectady, a daughter of the late Paul and Anna Druzba Lockwenz. Janet became a Gold Star sister at a young age after losing her brother in World War II which began a lifetime of volunteering and advocating for veterans. Whether it was raising money through the Veterans Committee at the Rotterdam Elks or spending time volunteering at the VA hospital, Janet's commitment was lifelong. Janet was always the life of the party and she loved to have fun, especially at the Rotterdam Elks, where she and her husband, George, have been members for 30 years. There she made many friends who turned into family. Janet loved to bake for people and would bring her cookies wherever she went. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 67 years, George L. Gullotta, son, George R. Gullotta (Darla) and daughter, Rosanne Kitchner (Al), grandchildren, Christina (Grant), Abbie and TJ and great grandchildren Colin and Caroline. Janet also leaves behind many cherished nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Janet was predeceased by her siblings, Frederick Lockwenz, Richard Lockwenz and Dorothy VanPatten. Calling hours will take place on Thursday, November 12th, from 9:30am-11:30am at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. A service celebrating Janet's life will begin at 12pm with interment following at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. Memorial donations in Janet's name may be made to the Rotterdam Elks Lodge # 2157 Veterans Committee, 1152 Curry Rd., Schenectady, NY 12306. Janet was known for being kind to everyone she met. In her honor, please consider carrying out a random act of kindness. To share condolences online, visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com
