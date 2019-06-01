Janet C. Treanor Granato, 70, passed from this earthly life into an eternal world on Thursday, May 30, 2019 after a long illness. Born on December 24, 1948 in Albany, NY, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Treanor of Scotia. Janet was predeceased by her husband and the love of her life, Chester W. Granato, who left this world on December 29, 2008. Janet was also predeceased by her loving grandmother, Lucy Sheehan Treanor, her sister, Mary Treanor Boel and her brother, Robert P. Treanor. Janet leaves behind her step-son, Jeffrey Granato; his wife, Janice and her cherished grandson, Jason. She also leaves behind three nieces, Jennifer Boel (Mark) Dowling, Linda D'Orazio (Tom) Miller and Nancy D'Orazio (Scott) Traub; nephews, Brendon and Andrew Treanor; and her cousin, Agnes Hagen. Jan found solace and huge support from her many devoted friends who were there for her especially in her time of need. Jan and Chet shared a mutual love for Cape Cod and their many trips to Disney World. Jan worked for the GE Company for more than 32 years in various capacities. She was an active member of the GE Quarter Century Club, serving as President of its board for many years. Following retirement, she served as Sacristan at St. Joseph's Church in Schenectady for several years. The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, June 3rd at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 2733 Albany St., Schenectady from 10 until 11 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be Celebrated at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will take place immediately following at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Paul the Apostle Church; St. Vincent DePaul Society (c/o St. Paul the Apostle Church); the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) or . Jan would also greatly appreciate any Masses and rosaries offered for her soul. To express condolences, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary