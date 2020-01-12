|
Janet E. Glynn, 81, formerly of Scotia, NY, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, January 9th, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late George and Mildred (Greene) Cooper. She was predeceased by devoted husband of 59 years, Tom, as well as her sister, Jeanie Smith. Janet is survived by her son, Tom Jr., daughter Kelly (David) Moore; six granddaughters: Rachel (Thad) Paige, Shannen, Ashley and Amanda Moore, and Caitlin and Colleen Glynn. She is also survived by her sister Millie Taugher, sisters-in-law Mary Aulisio, and Annie McHale, and bothers-in-law Joe (Carol) Glynn and John (Charlotte) Glynn, as well as many nieces and nephews. Janet was raised in Clarks Summit, PA and from an early age was known as a sweet, gentle and caring soul and yet was a fierce, strong and independent woman driven by the desire to help the less fortunate or anyone in need. She was a devoted mother, serving as a cub scout den mother and school volunteer for many years. Later in life she worked for Planned Parenthood of Schenectady for 28-1/2 years. She was an avid reader and adored long walks with her devoted husband. After retirement, Janet continued to volunteer her time at the Baptist Heath, Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Scotia. Prayer and interment services will be held Wednesday, January 15th at 2:30 p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville. A remembrance gathering with food and beverages will immediately follow at the Falcon Trace Senior Community in Clifton Park. All family and friends are invited to attend. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020