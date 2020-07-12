Mrs. Janet E. Haegi, 77, of Fort Hunter, New York, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020 at her daughter's home, surrounded by her loving family. Born on February 21, 1943 to Howard Luther and Geraldine May (Craft) Tatlock, she attended Wilbur H. Lynch High School, and graduated with the class of 1960. After graduating high school, Janet attended Spencer Business College in Schenectady, and graduated in 1961. She went on to earn her Associates Degree in Culinary Arts from Fulton-Montgomery Community College. Janet held various part-time jobs within the community through the years. She proudly worked at Memorial Hospital in Amsterdam with their Nutrition Services Department, as an Aid in the Fonda-Fultonville Middle School, and in the Bakery at Hannaford. Janet was a proud baker, and made cakes for every occasion she could. A woman of great faith and community, Janet was a lifetime member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and attended her local Churches. Janet greatly enjoyed the outdoors. She loved to garden and raise beautiful flowers, as well as relax outside and listen to the songbirds. Janet also had a great appreciation for music of all kinds throughout the years. She was always her grandchildren's biggest fan, and attended as many of their school concerts and sporting events as she could. On August 21, 1961 she was united in marriage to Ralph J. Haegi. Sadly, that union lasted only 25 years until his passing in February of 1986. She was also predeceased by her parents, Howard and Geraldine Tatlock, and her brother, Lawrence Tatlock. Janet is survived by her children; Elizabeth Haegi-Pelosi, Terrie (Todd) Fyvie, and Timothy Haegi, her grandchildren; Laura Fyvie, Michael Fyvie, Christopher (Sarah) Pelosi, Kimberly Pelosi and Michael, Lisa Fyvie and Matt, as well as by her sister Barbara and her husband John, her niece, Leanne Morreale and Michael, and many cousins. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Betz Rossi & Bellinger Funeral Home, 171 Guy Park Avenue, Amsterdam, NY. Burial services will be held privately in West Glenville Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with Ralph. Due to COVID-19 all attendees are required to wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Montgomery County SPCA, 1007 NY-5S, Amsterdam, NY 12010 or to The Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208. Please leave condolences for the family online at www.brbsfuneral.com
.