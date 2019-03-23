The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
(518) 346-8424
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
Janet Sangalli Hardwicke, 78, of Atlantic City formerly of Schenectady passed away at home on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 after a courageous battle against cancer. Born in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late William and Dorothea (Feen) Snowden. She was a graduate of Scotia Glenville High School. Janet was employed for many years for Central Supermarkets later becoming the first woman store manager for Price Chopper Supermarkets. After moving to New Jersey, she was employed as a Casino Supervisor for Resorts International in Atlantic City. Janet enjoyed traveling and found her way to many different destinations. She was also passionate about her family, friends and her dogs. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Janet is survived by her loving husband, Bruce Hardwicke, of Atlantic City; her two loving children, Christine Monlea (Ray) of Guilderland and Glenn Sangalli (Kathleen) of Rotterdam; and one sister, Jane Riplay. She is also survived by four loving grandchildren, Douglas Sangalli, Melissa Sangalli, Ramon Monlea and Austin Monlea. Funeral Services for Janet will be Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in Schenectady Memorial Park in Rotterdam. Contributions can be made in Janet's memory to the , 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104. To leave a message of condolence, you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 23, 2019
Download Now