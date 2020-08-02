Our loving mother, Janet I. Shiely passed away peacefully at the age of 90, on July 27, 2020 in Hampton, NH. Born in Schenectady, to Thomas and Genevieve Davidson, Janet was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School. She lived her life in Scotia, married to Nicholas Shiely for over 60 years, raising six daughters. Janet was a long time member of St Joseph's Church in Scotia and The Church of the Immaculate Conception in Glenville. Janet worked for several years at the Golub Corporation, retiring as a Data Processing manager. Janet cared greatly for her community, and was a volunteer at Proctors Theater, The American Red Cross, and a member of the Ladies of the Rotterdam Elks. A deeply compassionate soul, Janet could often be found helping elderly neighbors and family members in need. Janet had a lifelong passion for dolls and their history, and was a very active member of the Albany Shaker Doll Club. Her passion for reading was boundless. She also loved gardening and will be remembered for her beautiful rose and lilac bushes. Janet was known throughout the family as a great cook and baker, even volunteering at her daughter Chris's school where she taught second graders how to bake apple pie. Most of all, Janet loved her family and filled her retired life attending her grandchildren's many recitals, concerts, sporting events, graduations, proms, and weddings. Janet was predeceased by her husband, Nicholas (2008), her parents, Thomas and Genevieve Davidson and her in-laws, Nicholas and Margaret Shiely. She is survived by her daughters, Margaret (Maurice) Moriarty of Exeter, NH; Barbara (Attilio) Pannone of Medway, MA; Theresa (James) Varsoke of Jonesville, NY; Mary O'Connor, Gansevoort, NY; Kathleen (Randy) Giaquinto, Hadley, NY; and Christine (Linda Davis) of Niskayuna, NY. Janet was also the proud and loving Grandmother to 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She also left behind many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Church of St. Thomas More, 6 Madbury Road, Durham, NH. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the funeral mass will also be broadcast live on the Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 11 a.m. A family graveside service will be held at a later date at Park Cemetery, Scotia, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Red Cross or the Animal Protective Foundation in Scotia, NY.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store