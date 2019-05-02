Janet J. Bilby, 84, of Bear Gulch Road, Richmondville, NY, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Robinson Terrace Nursing Home in Stamford where she had resided for the past month. Janet was born August 25, 1934 in Cobleskill, NY, daughter of William H. and Lila Mae (Warner) Tucker. She graduated from the former Cobleskill High School in 1952 and prior to having children, worked at the old Sam Singer Dress Factory in Cobleskill. She devoted herself to her family, raising her three children and assisting her husband in his business. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Richmondville where she served on the Altar Guild, taught Sunday School, served as the Financial Secretary, and was a member of the Eureka Class. Janet was very active in the local community as a 4-H leader, a member of the Richmondville Fire Department Auxiliary for 25 years, and a volunteer at the Cobleskill Hospital Auxiliary Bloodstone Unit. Janet also enjoyed gardening, canning and freezing fruits and vegetables from the garden, sewing, and jigsaw puzzles. She was always ready for a game of Scrabble, cards, or dice! Janet attended many small engine shows with her husband and proudly restored three gas engines by herself! Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Charles Bilby, whom she married on June 25, 1955; her three children, Susan (Stephen) Laren of Fairfield, CA, Roy (Rebecca) Bilby of Richmondville, and Margie (Curtis-deceased) Jackson of Oakdale, CA; nine grandchildren, Mikael, Kristel, Timothy, Victoria, Renée, Ryan, Robert, Curtis, Jr., and Allison; four great-grandchildren, Lily, Jay, Honor, and Oliver; her sister, Betty Reven of Richmondville, and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Janet Bilby will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 9th at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 265 Main Street, Richmondville. There will be no formal calling hours. Burial will be private in the Richmondville Rural Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Janet Bilby to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 265 Main Street, Richmondville, NY 12149, OR to Catskill Area Hospice, 297 River Street Service Road, Oneonta, NY 13820. The Robert A. Guffin Funeral Home of Cobleskill and the Langan Funeral Home of Schoharie are assisting the Bilby family. Please visit www.guffinfuneralhome.com to leave a special message for Janet's family. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 2, 2019