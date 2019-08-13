Home

Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home
2034 West St
Galway, NY 12074
(518) 882-1271
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home
2034 West St
Galway, NY 12074
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home
2034 West St
Galway, NY 12074
More Obituaries for Janet Hollenbeck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet L. Hollenbeck


1933 - 2019
Janet L. Hollenbeck Obituary
Janet L. Hollenbeck of Bell Road passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 10, 2019. She was 86. Born in Schenectady on February 6, 1933, daughter of the late Earl and Adeline (Way) Teller. She is the wife of the late David F. Hollenbeck who passed away on July 3, 2019. Janet was a devoted mother and wife, in earlier years she enjoyed fishing, camping at Sacandaga and being outdoors with her husband and family. She loved watching birds, tending to her flower and vegetable gardens and canning what she grew in the fall. Her family loved her Christmas cookies. Survivors include her children, Susan (Jack) Purcell of Augusta, GA, David Hollenbeck of Galway, Debra (Tony) DiCocco of Schenectady, Sandra (William) Smith of Broadalbin and Donna (Gary) Townsend of Galway. Her siblings, Vivian (Dick) Renus, Marjorie (Bob) Patinode, Ruth Thompson and Frank Teller. Also survived by eight grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her grandson, David, her siblings Evelyn Davenport, Richard Teller, Ronald Teller, Earl Teller, and Robert Teller. Calling hours will be on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home, Inc., 2034 West St., Galway. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. in the funeral home. Inurnment will be at a later date. Arrangements by the Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home, Inc., Galway, NY.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 13, 2019
