Janet M. DeRocco
Mrs. Janet M. DeRocco, age 74, of Gloversville, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Survivors include her husband, Joseph L. DeRocco; two children, Jason DeRocco (Shana) of Schenectady and Susan DeRocco of Colonie; three grandchildren, Giana, Sophia and Christopher DeRocco; a sister, Charlene Copland of Joliet, Illinois; a niece, two nephews and three grandnephews. A private service will take place at the convenience of the family at Walrath & Stewart Funeral Home, Gloversville. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Johnstown. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to NYOH, Riverfront Center, Amsterdam, NY 12010 or to Mountain Valley Hospice, 108 Steele Avenue, Gloversville, NY 12078. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.brbsfuneral.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Walrath & Stewart Funeral Home
51 Fremont Street
Gloversville, NY 12078
(518) 620-6561
