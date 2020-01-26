|
|
Janet Marion Duell found peace on Friday, January 17, 2020 surrounded by her family. Janet was born December 13, 1935 in Schenectady. Her loving family consists of her devoted, kind, supportive husband of 63 years, Richard. Her two stepsons, Richard, Jr. (Joan), James (Linda), her son, Douglas King (Gina) and her two daughters, Pamela (Mark) and Sharon. Her grandchildren, Jared and Nathan (Kari), Rob (Katie) and Josh; along with several great-grandchildren. Janet's morning ritual was drinking a cup of coffee while reading the newspaper. Keeping up on the current political climate, she was ready to indulge in diverse conversation. She was a spiritual woman and devoted her time as a secretary at United Methodist Church for many years. She continued her spiritual connection at home by reading the Daily Devotional Guidepost. She had a love for all animals and has contributed to various organizations throughout the years. Janet loved her home with a love for doing housework particularly laundry of all things. When it was time to unwind, she enjoyed her glass of red wine with dinner. Being a homebody, she loved to curl up with a soft blanket and a good book from her extensive library of paperback books. Book exchanges with her dear friends continually added to that library. Her life was celebrated by her family on January 22 with interment at Park View Cemetery in Schenectady, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204. She will forever be in our hearts. We love you! To leave a message for Janet's family please visit www.jonesfh.net.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020