Janet M. Fink, 87, of Tribes Hill, NY; passed away Friday August 7, 2020 at St. Mary's Healthcare in Amsterdam. Born in Amsterdam, NY on November 1, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary E. Hallenbeck Butterfield. Janet received her education in the Amsterdam school system and was a 1951 graduate of Wilbur H. Lynch High School. She also attended Mildred Elley School for Practical Nursing, where she received her Licensed Practical Nursing Degree. Janet was employed at Saint Catherine's Center for Children in Albany, NY; Amsterdam Memorial Hospital, St. Clare's Hospital in Schenectady, NY; and finally at Mount Loretto Nursing Home in Amsterdam. Janet enjoyed Nursing, crafts, cats, carpentry, country music especially George Jones and all kinds of news, radio and her I Pad. On December 19, 1967, she was united in marriage to Harry F. Fink. Harry passed away October 6, 1994. Janet is survived by two daughters, Carol McGovern (Shawn) of Richmond VA and Patricia Sweet of Gloversville and two grandchildren, Caitlin and Logan. Many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive Janet was also predeceased by three sisters, Ella Kiaunis, Marion Crawford and Florence Butterfield, two brothers, Clarence and Alfred Butterfield. Calling hours are Tuesday August 11, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., at the Riley Mortuary, Inc., 110 Division Street, Amsterdam, NY 12010, where a funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. with Rev O. Robert De Martinis officiating. Janet's family would like to extend a special thank you to Scott and Sally Romano for all of the kindness and care they showed toward Janet. Cremation will follow and final interment will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery, Tribes Hill, NY. Memorial gifts in Janet's name can be made to Montgomery County SPCA 1007 NY-5S, Amsterdam, NY 12010. To send online condolences to Janet's family, visit www.rileymortuaryinc.com
