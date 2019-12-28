The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
518-374-0854
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Janet MacLachlan


1941 - 2019
Janet MacLachlan Obituary
Janet MacLachlan, 78, entered into eternal peace on Thursday, December 27, 2019. Janet was born in Schenectady on May 5, 1941 the daughter of the late Anthony and Antoinette Masucci Palleschi. She was a 1959 graduate of Linton High School and devoted 45 years of service to St. Clare's Hospital, working in the Admitting Office. Her professionalism, loyalty and kindness were appreciated by all. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and a communicant of St. Anthony's Church. Janet was a loving woman who cared for and nurtured her family. Janet is survived by her devoted daughter, Deborah (Kevin) St. Onge, adoring granddaughter, Nicole St. Onge; loving sister, Ruth (Robert) Panarese; nephews, Robert Panarese and Ryan Panarese; sister-in-law, Betty (Peter) Juliano and her four legged buddy, Cloe; many cousins also survive. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street. Interment will follow in St. Anthony's Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Janet's memory to Community Hospice at www.communityhospice.org or at .
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019
