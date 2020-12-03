Janet Marie Schwarz Simboli passed away on December 1, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. She was 71. Born on March 31, 1949 to Richard and Jeanne Schwarz in Newark, NJ. She is the wife of Hugh Michael Simboli whom she married on October 15, 2005. She moved to Madison, NJ and graduated from Madison High School. Survivors in addition to her husband include her brothers Richard and Billy Schwarz and sister Peggy. She was predeceased by John and Steven Schwarz. She also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Services will be at a later date. Arrangements by Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home, Inc., Galway.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store