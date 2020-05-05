August 16, 1951 – March 12, 2020 - Janet Grace Spore DuMond passed away on March 12, 2020 in Englewood, Florida. Jan was born in Schenectady to Newton Lester Spore and Emily Macaulay Spore. Jan is a 1969 graduate of Mohonasen High School and 1972 graduate of the Albany Medical School of Nursing as an RN. Jan is survived by her husband of 47 years, Ronald DuMond a 1970 graduate of Mohonasen. Together they moved to Rochester, NY where Jan began her 40+ year career as a NICU nurse at Strong Memorial Hospital. Jan's NICU career spanned 40 plus years with licenses in 8 States as career relocations involved 7 East Coast States and a final relocation to California for the final 13 years prior to retirement in Florida. Jan's final three years of nursing were as a Hospice Case Manager also in California. She has left in her wake many dear colleagues, Doctors, coworkers, friends, neighbors, patients and parents of patients who have shared in Jan's working and retired years so lovingly. She was truly a family-oriented person always welcoming people to share in the joys of our family life and travels. She is deeply missed by so many living in many States as well as our International friends. Surviving are sons, Jason (Lacy) with daughters Madison and Mackenzie, and Jared (Joanne) and sons, Flynn Patrick and Connor. Sister, Linda Spore Carstens (Gary) and twin brothers, Stephen (Ellen) and Bert (Patty) Lesniewski, Sister in law, Susan DuMond Koops (Ed) and several cousins, nieces and nephews.J an was predeceased by sister, Shirley Ann Barth Harvey Murray and brother, Garry Richard Barth. Our family is deeply grateful to the Neuro Surgical Department of the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa Florida, and the Tidewell Hospice Team and staff of Englewood Florida. A memorial service and burial will be scheduled at later date due to the impact of the Covid 19 burial restrictions in the State of NY. The schedule will be posted as these restrictions for Memorial Services are relaxed. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jan's name may be sent to Tidewell Hospice in Venice FL, or the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa FL for continued Glioblastoma research.



