Janet Taylor Munger, 92, passed away after a short illness on April 20, 2019 leaving a legacy of love and grace. Janet brought joy to the lives of her son Lynn T. Munger and his wife Dorothy of Niskayuna, daughter Donna M. Evans and her husband Robert of Niskayuna, and to her grandchildren Kelly and Laura Munger, and Ryan and Adam Evans. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Helen Munger, nephews John, Steven, and Peter Munger, and cousins Barry Kreiling and Jackie Reading. Janet Lorraine Taylor was born on March 22, 1927 to Herbert and Amy Taylor, in Brooklyn, N.Y. She worked as an executive secretary to the president of the American Association of Advertising Agencies in Manhattan, and in later years, in the testing department of Scotia-Glenville Schools. Janet met the love of her life, Navy pilot Ensign Donald S. Munger at a friend's wedding in 1951. They were married for 51 years. Together they raised their family, and inspired their children and grandchildren by example – always putting family first. As a supportive Mom, Janet volunteered as a Cub Scout den leader, created Barbie clothes and prom gowns, cheered at Little League and soccer games, and attended every concert. She was the diligent memory-keeper and photographer of family milestones and never missed an opportunity to celebrate those she loved. Janet's artistic talent and creativity were evident throughout her life in the countless pieces she quilted, knitted, or sewed for loved ones and friends. As a member of Quilters United in Learning Together Schenectady, she was awarded a blue ribbon for a stunning quilt comprised of more than 2000 pieces. Janet grew up attending NY Giants baseball games at the Polo Grounds with her Dad and became a lifelong sports enthusiast – an especially big booster of her grandchildren's teams. She rocked magnificent nails that she often painted with their team colors. As a mother, spouse, "Gram", and friend, Janet lifted us up and brightened our lives. She was vibrant, and embraced life with optimism, humor, and determination. Janet was completely and steadfastly devoted to her family and close friends—always there to listen, encourage, guide and support. She treated everyone with respect, and was genuinely interested in people's lives. And she couldn't have been more proud of her grandchildren. Janet will be remembered for her quiet strength and caring nature; for her melt-in-your-mouth Christmas cookies; beautiful gardens; cute and crazy socks; crossword puzzle skills; care packages for her grandchildren -- and for the warmest smile, ever. With her passing, Janet joins her beloved husband, loving parents, and cherished granddaughter Amy, who predeceased her. Janet's family thanks her home aide, Lanie Kosower, and care providers Sonja and Karen of Gentle Home Health Care, who helped her remain independent in her home. Gratitude also to her physicians over the years, and to Dr. David Liebers of Ellis Medicine for his ongoing support of the Munger/Evans family. Services will be private. Donations in Janet's memory may be made to the , YWCA Northeastern NY, or Animal Protective Foundation, Glenville. To express condolences, please visit Legacy.com or Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home at www.bekkeringellisfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019