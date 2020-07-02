1/1
Janice DeMaria
1941 - 2020
Janice DeMaria, 78, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Evaldo and Lillian (Colamaria) Palmetto. Janice was born and raised in Saratoga Springs. She was a member of the Principessa Elena Society and both the Saratoga Springs and Ballston Spa Senior Center. Janice loved animals, she loved to travel and be outdoors, and she really loved socializing with her friends, especially going out for dinner and a movie. Above all else, Janice loved her family. She was so proud to be a grandmother or "Nana" as some would call her. Perhaps her favorite thing to do was spend time with her grandkids. In addition to her parents, Janice was predeceased by her husband, Joseph W. DeMaria. She is survived by her daughter, Donna (Jim) Cameron, son, William (Tanya) DeMaria, grandchildren, Timothy and Thomas Chandler and Grace and William DeMaria. She is also survived by her brother, Nicholas (Madeline) Palmetto and many nieces, nephews, and friends. In lieu of flowers, Janice's family thought it would be appropriate for memorial donations to be made to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter. To ensure the safety of family and the community, Janice's family has chosen to celebrate a private funeral service at William J. Buke & Sons Funeral Home and she will be laid to rest with her husband in St. Peter's Cemetery. When the Covid-19 pandemic is behind us, all family and friends will be invited to a celebration of Janice's life. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-5373
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 1, 2020
Donna and family, Jan was a very special part of our family for many years. She was a very loving person and her warm smile will be missed. May she rest softly and your memories of her ease your loss in the weeks ahead. With sympathies, Robin Carnevale Schwedt and family
Robin Schwedt
Family
July 1, 2020
So sorry to hear about the passing of your Mom. She was such a sweet person and always had a smile. My Thoughts and
Prayers are with you and youre family .
Gail Rituno Anderson
Friend
July 1, 2020
To Janice's Family and Friends,
We would like to express our sincerest condolences.
Sincerely,
The Staff at Burke Funeral Home
