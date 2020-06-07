Janice E. Schilling
1927 - 2020
Janice E. Schilling, 93, of Schenectady, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Diamond Hill Nursing Home. Born on April 27, 1927 in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late Curtis and Clara (Wood) O'Dell. Janice was a lifelong resident of the area and attended local schools. She graduated from Mont Pleasant High School. Janice was a Head Teller for Key Bank and remained a dedicated employee until her retirement. She enjoyed gardening, boating and going camping with her late husband, Robert, who passed in 2004. She is survived by her lifelong friends, Linda (Douglas) Fay of Schenectady, Ryan Fay of Nebraska and Ruth Bailey of Scotia. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Griswold Funeral Home, Schenectady. For online condolences visit, www.sbfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
