1/1
Janice E. Supley
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice E. Supley, 89, passed away after a short stay at Ellis Hospital, in Shenectady, NY on September, 21, 2020. She was born March 11, 1931 in Schenectady, NY to Raymond and Mildred (Randall) Coon. After graduating from Nott Terrace High School, she went to work at Knolls Atomic Power Lab as a typist. She married the love of her life, Robert Supley, May 28, 1950. She resided in Ballston Lake, since 1961. Janice was a dedicated homemaker. Later she became a Burnt Hills - Ballston Lake Central School bus driver, retiring after 25 years. Janice enjoyed aerobics, square dancing, canoeing, hiking and fishing. She was an avid knitter. She cherished her years spent at the family log home in Schroon Lake. Janice was a very caring person who loved feeding her backyard birds and giving away puppy biscuits to all the dogs she met on her walks. She is survived by her children, Mark Supley (Paula); Keith Supley and Susan (the late David) Temple; and her grandchildren, Kyle Supley, Cara and Jenna Temple. She is predeceased by her loving husband Robert Supley. Memorial contributions can be made to the Animal Protective Foundation. A graveside service will be held Monday, Sept 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Memory Gardens, Colonie, NY. Masks and Social distancing required.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved