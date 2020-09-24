Janice E. Supley, 89, passed away after a short stay at Ellis Hospital, in Shenectady, NY on September, 21, 2020. She was born March 11, 1931 in Schenectady, NY to Raymond and Mildred (Randall) Coon. After graduating from Nott Terrace High School, she went to work at Knolls Atomic Power Lab as a typist. She married the love of her life, Robert Supley, May 28, 1950. She resided in Ballston Lake, since 1961. Janice was a dedicated homemaker. Later she became a Burnt Hills - Ballston Lake Central School bus driver, retiring after 25 years. Janice enjoyed aerobics, square dancing, canoeing, hiking and fishing. She was an avid knitter. She cherished her years spent at the family log home in Schroon Lake. Janice was a very caring person who loved feeding her backyard birds and giving away puppy biscuits to all the dogs she met on her walks. She is survived by her children, Mark Supley (Paula); Keith Supley and Susan (the late David) Temple; and her grandchildren, Kyle Supley, Cara and Jenna Temple. She is predeceased by her loving husband Robert Supley. Memorial contributions can be made to the Animal Protective Foundation. A graveside service will be held Monday, Sept 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Memory Gardens, Colonie, NY. Masks and Social distancing required.





