Janice Elaine Frisone (nee: Rollins), 68, passed away at home May 24, 2019. Born in Schenectady on November 25, 1950, she was the daughter of the late William and Joyce (Green) Rollins. Janice grew up in the Woodlawn area of the city and was a Class of '68 graduate of Linton High School. She received an associates degree in business administration from S.C.C.C.. She was united in marriage to Giulio Enzo Frisone on June 24, 1972 at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Albany, NY. Janice was a hard working mother, who started her careeer as a long distance operator for NY Tel and retired as a Budget Analyst for NYS. Janice enjoyed family gatherings, watching her grandchildren play sports, and rooted for the NY Yankees, along with her family. She loved animals and often visited the animal shelters with her husband. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband, a good novel and relaxing on her deck by the fire with a cold drink. She was predeceased by her brother, BillyRollins. Survived by her husband, Giulio Enzo Frisone; her children: Michael Anthony (Erin Mary) Frisone and Christopher Nicholas (Lindsay Marie) Frisone; her cherished grandchildren: Dominic William, Cameron Michael and Vincent Nicholas Frisone. Survivors also include her brother, James E. Rollins (Anne Marie) and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, May 29 at 10 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekewitha Parish (1803 Union St.) with Fr. Bob Longobucco officiating. Relatives and friends are invited and may call Tuesday (May 28) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd. Scotia-Glenville. Interment: St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Brandywine Avenue Schenectady. Memorial contributions may be made in Janice's name to APF, 53 Maple Avenue, Scotia, NY 12302. Online condolences may be expressed at Glenvillefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette from May 26 to May 27, 2019