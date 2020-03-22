|
Janice F. Shufelt, 73, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, March 19, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Jan was born in Niskayuna, New York on 11.23.1946, the daughter of the late Louise (Civitello) and Oswald C. Martucci. Janice was a 1964 graduate of Mount Pleasant High School. She went on to become an entrepreneur and the owner of two Fantastic Sam's Hair Salons, until her illness led her into early retirement. Jan is survived by her husband of 54 years, Robert P. Shuflet and her two daughters, Suzanne Thorpe (Jim) and Christine Spooner. Janice was a devoted grandmother to grandsons, Robert (Heather), Anthony, and Matthew Heins, and granddaugher Suzanne Spooner. She was a proud great grandmother to Alyson, Harper, and Sophia Heins whom were the center of her world. In addition, Jan is survived by sisters Carol Carlock, Lisa (Kenny) West, Sherrie (Bernie) Torres, and her brother Oswald (Deborah) Martucci. Jan was predeceased by her brother, James English. She will also be dearly missed by several nieces, nephews, Godchildren, and cousins. Janice loved her family and friends and her home was filled with love and laughter and the center of many gatherings and holiday celebrations. In her spare time, Jan enjoyed sewing and crafts. She was known for making many prom dresses and Halloween costumes for family and friends. She was also a talented floral designer and a wonderful cook and baker. The family would like to acknowledge and send heartfelt thanks to Sherrie Torres for her love, support, and care she provided to her sister during her illness. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Services will be at the discretion of the family. A celebration of Jan's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome contributions in Janice's name to the .
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 22, 2020