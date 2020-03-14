Home

Services
The White Funeral Home
264 North Ballston Avenue
Scotia, NY 12302
(518) 377-2300
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
The White Funeral Home
264 North Ballston Avenue
Scotia, NY 12302
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
5:00 PM
The White Funeral Home
264 North Ballston Avenue
Scotia, NY 12302
Janice J. (Boehm) Tupper


1933 - 2020
Janice J. (Boehm) Tupper Obituary
Janice J. (Boehm) Tupper, 86, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Seton Health at Schuyler Ridge where she was a resident. Born on September 13, 1933 in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late William and Olga (Pinter) Boehm. Janice was a lifelong resident of the area and attended local schools. She worked for General Electric Company in Schenectady and then moved onto work for KAPL in Niskayuna until her retirement in 1991. Janice loved to travel, was an avid and accomplished golfer and bowler. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband, Howard "Tup" Tupper, who passed away March 25, 1986. Janice is survived by her dear friend and caregiver, Lorena (Kenneth) O'Brien; her stepson, Jon Tupper; stepdaughter, Jade (Tony) Tupper and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, March 16th at 5pm at The White Funeral Home, 264 N. Ballston Avenue, Scotia. Family and friends may call from 4 p.m. until the time of services on Monday. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Janice's name may be made to the , 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany, NY 12205 or Meals on Wheels for Schenectady County, Catholic Charities Senior & Caregivers Support Services, 1462 Erie Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Schenectady, NY, 12305. Special thanks to the staff of the Ensign Unit at Seton Health at Schuyler Ridge, for their loving care that was given to Janice. To express online condolences please visit, www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 14, 2020
