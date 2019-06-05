Mary "Janice" Murphy Farrell, age 78, died peacefully on Saturday, June 1 at the Albany County Nursing Home in the arms of her daughter. Born January 17, 1941 in Albany to the late Mary (Doran) and James B. Murphy, Jr., she was a 1958 graduate of the Academy of the Holy Names and a 1962 graduate of the College of St. Rose. She married Daniel C. Ertel in 1962 and eventually moved to Schenectady. Janice worked at Flah's in Albany and opened and managed the Flah's bridal salon at their Mohawk Mall store in Schenectady. She also modeled for Flah's and commentated fashion shows. In 1976 she married Dr. William Farrell. She and Bill were avid NY Yankee fans, scheduling their time during baseball season so that they never missed a game. A highlight was a trip to Yankee Stadium to celebrate Bill's 75th birthday where they saw David Wells pitch a perfect game. They also loved their toy poodles and were seen walking them in their neighborhood every day. Nothing made her happier than to spend time with her grandchildren, and from the moment they were born they were a big part of her life. They spent overnights at "Gaga's" house every week and took summer vacations to Maine and Cape Cod with her. She never missed a play or recital. A dedicated bridge player, she was very active in the local duplicate bridge community both playing and teaching bridge. She had many friends and students who filled her days with competition and fun. She was a successful tournament player and earned Life Master status from the American Contract Bridge League. Janice was committed to her Roman Catholic faith. Throughout her life she was a reader, a eucharistic minister and daily mass attendee. Before she became ill, she was a communicant of St. Luke's Parish. Janice is survived by her daughter, Amy (Scott) Bellcourt of Niskayuna; sister, Marcia (Richard) Bassotti of Delmar, grandchildren Chloe and Daniel Bellcourt, niece Elizabeth Garman, nephew Mark Bassotti and lifelong friends. Friends and family are welcome to call on Friday, June 7 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan Street, Schenectady. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 1803 Union Street, Niskayuna at noon on Saturday, June 8 with burial to follow at St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. The family would like to thank the caring staff of the Albany County Nursing Home and Community Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Academy of the Holy Names or Community Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary