Janice M. Polsinelle, 69, passed away peacefully at her home on March 15, 2019. Born in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Eileen Kopper. Janice was a 1967 graduate of Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School. Her family started the Burnt Hills Dairy Queen, where she enjoyed helping out, and they ran it for 10 years. Following high school, Janice started working in various office positions including at Finserve Computers, Flahs Department store and Arnold Proskin Law Firm. Janice then went off to work for KAPL for 20 years before moving on to AmTrust in Latham, which she retired from after 15 years in 2017. She married her beloved husband, Larry Albert Polsinelle, on July 21, 1996 in Rock City Falls. In 2016, she took the trip of a lifetime to Ireland, which was her favorite place. Janice loved to cook, and it gave her great joy to cook for others. She enjoyed making silk floral arrangements, shopping and her home. Above all she loved her family deeply, especially her grandchildren and will be missed dearly. Janice was predeceased by her parents, Raymond and Eileen Kopper; her father-in-law, Albert Polsinelle and her brother-in-law, Scott Harkness. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Larry Albert Polsinelle; her daughter, Katie (Aaron) Daniels and three grandchildren, Lilliana, Logan and Everly Daniels. Also, surviving is her mother-in-law, Alma Polsinelle; sister-in-law, Lynn Harkness and nephews, Bradley and Brian (Amanda) Harkness. The family would like to thank the staff of NY Oncology and the Saratoga County Community Hospice for the wonderful care Janice was given. A calling hour will be held on Tuesday March 26, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road Glenville. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Janice's name may be made to 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis TN 38105, Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY 12302 or to the Jimmy Fund at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019