Janice Shannon

Janice Lynn Shannon, nee Townsend, 74, of Millville, passed away unexpectedly on August 3, 2020. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, she was raised in Schenectady, NY. She graduated from Vermont College with an AA, Class of '66. Janice is survived by 2 daughters: Jennifer Goranson (Artie) and Rebecca Chopek (George); sister: Kristina Townsend and four grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Written condolences may be sent to: rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web www.rocapshannon.com.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 6, 2020.
