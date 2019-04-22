|
Janine M. Grigas, 54, died at home, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Janine was born in Schenectady to the late Anthony and Julie Wisniowski Grigas and was a lifelong area resident. She was a graduate of Guilderland High School and worked as an assembler for Pineridge Industries in Scotia. Janine is survived by four brothers, Anthony Grigas, Michael (Carey) Grigas, William (Arancha Martinez) Grigas and Christopher Grigas. She is also survived by four nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated Thursday, April 25 at 9 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 1803 Union St., Niskayuna. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home. Burial will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Memorial contributions may be made to Schenectady ARC, 214 State St., Schenectady, NY 12305.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 22, 2019