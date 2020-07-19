Janith A. Swart, 93, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020. She was born on July 10, 1926 daughter of the late George and Lena (Colby) Swart. Janith enjoyed a long career in the payroll department for General Electric. She was a member of the Shenendehowa United Methodist Church. She was an avid Union Hockey fan. Janith enjoyed making and sharing ceramics with her family and friends. She was a lover of all animals and had many beloved dogs and cats over the years. Janith was predeceased by her siblings, Barbara Male and Gladys (Walter) Miner. She is survived by her nieces; Tonia (Theodore) Dandrow, Cheryl (Robert) Swayne, Gretchen (Robert) Sharp, Kirsten (Donald) Bisgrove, Jorinda (Robert) Gershon, and grand and great nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Breakabeen Cemetery in Schoharie. To leave a special message online please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
.