Jarvis E. Rowland, Sr., 101, passed away June 19, 2020. He was born February 21, 1919 to the late Joseph and Florence Rowland in Porter Corners, NY. A graduate of Saratoga Springs High School, class of 1938, Jarvis went on to serve in the United States Army where he was honorably discharged in 1945. Jarvis lived a full life in which he became involved in many organizations. In Porter Corners he was a member of the United Methodist Church, the Porter Corners Fire Company #2, and the Greenfield Grange. For the past 72 years he was an active member of the Masons. In Greenfield Center he was a Mason at St. Johns #22; in Saratoga Springs he was a member of the Washington Commander #33 and Crypstand Council #37; in Lehigh, Florida he was a Mason at Lehigh Lodge #344; and the St. Johns Chapter #103 in South Carolina. Along with his parents, Jarvis was predeceased by his wife Esther Rowland, who passed in 1978; his wife Nellie Coville-Rowland, who passed away in April of this year; Bessie Wadsley, a companion for many years; his wife Jean McMurray; a sister Gertrude Rowland; and four brothers: Warren, Winston, Myron, and Ralph Rowland. He leaves behind two sons: James (his wife Mary) and Jarvis, Jr. (his wife Barbara), a sister Ruth Hayes, a brother Henry Rowland, his step daughter Beverly Young, six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Memorial Contributions can be made to the Masons, Franklin Lodge #22, PO Box 290, Ballston Spa, NY 12020. Funeral services and burial with military honors will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com
