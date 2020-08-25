Jason Charles Van Sleet, 40, of Miami Beach, Florida, passed away on August 20, 2020. He was born in Albany, New York to Alfred and Rita Van Sleet on July 15, 1980. He was a graduate of Scotia-Glenville High School (1998) and The University of New Haven (2002) with a bachelor's degree in audio engineering. He worked for numerous companies during his career, including as a studio engineer at ESPN, but most recently was a freelance audio engineer, allowing him to travel throughout the country and around the world. Jason loved the outdoors, often paddling in his kayak in the various waters of Florida, or biking on trails near his home. He was also an accomplished musician, proficient in piano, guitar, base, and cello and an avid photographer. Jason was a lover of animals big and small and could often be found walking dogs for family and friends. He had a unique sense of humor, often leaving his brothers in stitches and was a treasured and much beloved uncle to his nieces Laura, Molly, Charlotte, Emma and Sofia and his nephews Daniel and William. Jason is survived by his wife, Araceli Van Sleet (née Alvarez), his parents, Alfred and Rita Van Sleet of Scotia, NY, his brothers and sisters-in-law Matthew and Kate Van Sleet, Michael and Sarah Van Sleet, and Jonathan and Ana VanSleet as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A private ceremony will be held at a later date. Jason's memorial page can be found at https://www.ferdinandfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/Jason-Van-Sleet/
. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (aspca.org
) or a charity of your choosing.