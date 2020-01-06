|
Jason Jeffrey Cernik, known by many as "Jay," passed away on Thursday, January 2nd, 2020. He was 31 years old. Jay was born on January 8th, 1988. He was baptized at and for several years attended East Glenville Community Church. He was a long-term resident of Scotia, New York, where he graduated high school in 2006. Jay had many accomplishments throughout his life, such as his Eagle Scout Award, the highest rank possible in Boy Scouts, which he received by completing a project for East Glenville Community Church. He received an Associates Degree from Hudson Valley Community College and his Bachelors in Biology with a minor in Business from Sage College of Albany. Jay was always a hard worker and spent many years working at the Scotia Cinema, where he met his beloved wife, Arika. Most recently, Jay worked as an electrician for IBEW 236. When not at work, Jay would often be found outside tinkering with his toys: motorcycles, snowmobiles, and his boat, otherwise known as "The Orca" or "Calypso." He enjoyed fishing and zipping around on Sacandaga Lake or the Mohawk River. When not outside or hard at work, he would relax at home watching 80's TV Shows like Magnum PI, Airwolf or MacGyver. Jay was an active member in several roles at the Guan Ho Ha Fish and Game Club. Jay didn't like to sit around often; if he had time he would offer to help others, plowing driveways or mowing lawns. If someone asked for help, he was always willing to lend a hand. It was in his true nature to help others. Jay was a loving friend who always put others before himself. He listened to anyone in need and provided hugs for someone who had a bad day. Jay was the person who knew what to say and when and will always be remembered for putting a smile on anyone's face with a joke to lighten their day. That is what Jay was: light. He brought it to everyone who knew him. Jay was predeceased by his grandfather Harry L. Darrow, and grandparents Karl and Helen Cernik. He is survived by his loving wife Arika Cernik (Adams); beloved parents, Jeffrey and Darlene Cernik; sister, Karly Cernik (Seth Ringel) and sister, Laura Cernik; Grandmother, Phyllis Darrow and Great-Aunt Betty Caplianis; father and mother-in-law Richard and Melissa Adams; sister-in-law Alaina Adams and brother-in-law Logan Adams; as well as a large extended family. A Memorial Service will held at the Glenville Funeral Home on Saturday, January 11th at 3 p.m. Calling hours will be held prior from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 6, 2020