The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Cernik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason Jeffrey "Jay" Cernik


1988 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jason Jeffrey "Jay" Cernik Obituary
Jason Jeffrey Cernik, 31, known by many as "Jay," passed away on Thursday, January 2nd, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Arika Cernik (Adams); beloved parents, Jeffrey and Darlene Cernik; sister, Karly Cernik (Seth Ringel) and sister, Laura Cernik; Grandmother, Phyllis Darrow and Great-Aunt Betty Caplianis; father and mother-in-law Richard and Melissa Adams; sister-in-law Alaina Adams and brother-in-law Logan Adams; as well as a large extended family. Memorial Service, Glenville Funeral Home Sat. Jan. 11th at 3 p.m. Calling hours, prior, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jason's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now