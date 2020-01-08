|
|
Jason Jeffrey Cernik, 31, known by many as "Jay," passed away on Thursday, January 2nd, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Arika Cernik (Adams); beloved parents, Jeffrey and Darlene Cernik; sister, Karly Cernik (Seth Ringel) and sister, Laura Cernik; Grandmother, Phyllis Darrow and Great-Aunt Betty Caplianis; father and mother-in-law Richard and Melissa Adams; sister-in-law Alaina Adams and brother-in-law Logan Adams; as well as a large extended family. Memorial Service, Glenville Funeral Home Sat. Jan. 11th at 3 p.m. Calling hours, prior, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020