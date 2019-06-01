The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glenville Funeral Home
9 Glenridge Road
Glenville, NY
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Glenville Funeral Home
9 Glenridge Road
Glenville, NY
Jason Michael Greenhalgh, 34, passed away suddenly on May 29,2019 as a result of a motorcycle accident. Born in Schenectady, he was the son of Sheila (Charles) Marcello and the late Jack Greenhalgh. Jason was educated in the Amsterdam School System and was currently employed as a welder for Tru Arc Fabrication in Wilton. Jason was an avid outdoorsman, often camping and riding his motorcycle. He had recently traveled abroad and learned about the world and himself, even stating "my life is now complete". Above all he loved the time he spent with his family and friends and will be missed greatly. Jason is survived by his mother and stepfather Sheila and Charles Marcello, siblings Noah (Gina) Cook, Aaron (Melissa) Greenhalgh and Brittny (Benjamin) Harding. His long time significant other Jaimy Lewis and her son Jaedyn Loria. Jason's nieces and nephew Sophia Greenhalgh, Chloe Greenhalgh, Quinn Cook and Vaughn Cook along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends also survive. Calling hours will be held on Monday June 3, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road Glenville. Funeral services will be on Tuesday June 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuana. Memorial contributions in Jason's name may be made to Boy Scouts of America, PO Box 152079, Irving, TX 75015-2079 or to Out of the Pits, Inc P.O. Box 2311 Albany, NY 12220. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from June 1 to June 2, 2019
