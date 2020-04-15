|
Jay Belak, of Largo, Florida, passed away peacefully April 10, on his 83rd birthday. He was born April 10, 1937 to Joseph and Margaret (Benkert) Belak. Jay attended Colonie and Schenectady schools and then joined the Army May 10, 1954 until September, 1956. He worked for Ford Co and GE before starting his own business, Belak Canvas and Upholstery. He was in business for over 50 years. Among his peers he was known as "The Legend" and the best" tuck and roll man" in the business. Jay lived life his way and made a multitude of life long friends. Jay loved his family and took great pride in their accomplishments. He was predeceased by his brothers, Joseph and Edward. Survived by his loving partner, Vicki Caban, his children, Lawrence Belak (Erin), Linda Christopher (Mark), Keith Belak (Susan), David Belak (Michele), Cristina Heinemann (Daniel) and Lawrence Caban(Justyna), his brother, Wayne, grandchildren, Mark Jr., Rebecca, Keith Jr., Timothy, Krystina, Matthew, Nicholas, Daniel, Morgan, Logan, Cole, Gavin, Sydney, Delaney, Ethan, Aaron, Zackery, Chloe, Gavin, Logan and Zaiden, 11 great-grandchildren, an aunt and several cousins. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 15, 2020