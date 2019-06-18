After a long battle with a combination of lung diseases, our beloved Jayne Marie (O'Neil) McCarthy left us on May 19, 2019 after a brief stay at the Hospice Inn of St. Peter's Hospital, Albany. Jayne was born in Dorchester, MA, the daughter of James and Dorothy (Delorey) O'Neil on August 21, 1942. She and her husband Emmett had been residents of Malta since 1990 and had previously lived in Rotterdam for many years while raising their family. Jayne was a Registered Nurse, a graduate of the Catherine Laboure School of Nursing at Carney Hospital, Dorchester, MA, and specialized in mental health nursing. She began her career with the Veterans' Administration in Brockton, Mass. and then in Albany, NY. After her children were born, she resumed her career, adding studies in counseling and psychology. She then focused on adolescents, working at W.A.I.T.T. Houses in Schenectady and, after adding CASAC certification, at Conifer Park in Glenville and Four Winds in Saratoga. After she left direct clinical care, she later worked for Value Behavioral Health, now Value Options, overseeing mental health care contracts for a number of clients. In addition, Jayne maintained a small private counselling practice, focusing on women's issues. Her goal was always to help people find the strength within themselves to cope and to flourish. These were the same strengths she brought, with love, to her family, her many relatives and friends, and the community. Jayne will be missed by her many friends at the Saratoga Lake Sailing Club, where she was a member for 30 years, and by her "sisters" in the Saratoga Trunkettes, a group of women involved in fund-raising fashion shows and community events for social service organizations. Jayne loved to travel, especially on cruise ships, and to visit her children and grandchildren, wherever they were in the world at the time. From London to Paris to Kyoto to her beloved Bermuda, Jayne always wanted to explore, learn, and taste new cultures and bring them back to share with others. In addition, she loved her home overlooking Round Lake and loved to entertain. Her dinner parties, marking holidays, birthdays, and family events, were hosted with the elegance, grace and humor that were Jayne's hallmarks. Jayne is survived by Emmett, her husband of almost 54 years; her sons, Brian and his wife, Cathleen of Clifton Park, and Christopher of Saratoga Springs. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Michelle and Daniel. In addition, she is survived by her sisters, Nancy Popsuj and husband, Al of Westborough, MA, and Barbara Hill and her husband, Frank of Norwell, MA as well as numerous relatives and friends. She was also predeceased by her Godson, Scott Popsuj, of Northbridge, MA. The family will receive visitors Thursday, June 20, at the Burke Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, from 5 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Resurrection will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 21st, at St Clement's Church, 231 Lake Avenue, Saratoga Springs, and will be celebrated by the Rev. Raymond Rafferty of New York City, a family cousin. A reception and celebration of Jayne's life will be held at The Hideaway at Saratoga Lake Golf Club, 35 Grace Moore Rd, Stillwater. Interment in the family plot at St. Peter's Cemetery will be at a later date, at the convenience of the family. While we cannot sufficiently thank all those who helped care for Jayne during her illness, we would be remiss if we did not particularly note the staff of the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. In addition to their consummate professionalism and dignity, the warmth, care and love they showed to Jayne and her family must be acknowledged with deep appreciation. For those who wish to make a memorial gift, we would suggest Community Hospice, Inc., Ronald McDonald House of Albany, or a charity that is near to your heart. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary