On September 21, 2019, Jean Bonacquist passed away at the age of 79 in Katy, TX. She was born on March 14, 1940 in Schenectady, NY to Eugene and Anna Bonacquist (nee Gates) and graduated from Mont Pleasant High School in Schenectady in 1958. Jean married in 1960 and had two children, Tracy Mastro (Joseph Sacco) of Purcellville, VA and Scott Mastro (Connie) of Katy, TX. She cherished her three grandchildren, Gabriela (25), Samuel (23) and Stephanie (20), as well as her three granddogs and grandcat, all of whom gave her great joy. Jean is also survived by her sister, Helen Caldaro of Burnt Hills, NY and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her sister, Virginia Sekowski, and her brother, Richard Bonacquist. Jean enjoyed taking care of her home, cooking and baking for her family, reading, and playing cards and board games with neighbors. She spent many years in the retail fashion industry, including managing and operating a women's wear shop and two bridal boutiques. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Katy, TX. Online condolences may be left at www.integrityfuneral.com. No flowers please; in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your .
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019