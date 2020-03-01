Home

Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
Service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:30 PM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
Jean B. Brennan


1924 - 2020
Jean B. Brennan Obituary
Jean B. Brennan, 95, passed away on Monday February 10, 2020 at the Pines of Utica with her family by her side. Jean was born on June 22, 1924 in Utica, the daughter of Harry F. and Lena Sturges Brown. She was a graduate of U.F.A. On November 1, 1952 Jean married Thomas M. Brennan in Westminster Presbyterian Church, a loving union for 50 years prior to his death on May 13, 2003. Jean was a bookkeeper for her father's business, H.F. Brown Machine Company. Surviving is her daughter Susan Rotundo of Utica, her son Scott Brennan of Halfmoon, a brother, Robert H. Brown and many beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Jean was predeceased by her daughter, Cynthia Finnegan in 2018. Jean's family extends their gratitude to her friends and caregivers who were a great support to Jean. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with her family at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford on Thursday March 5, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave. Schenectady, NY 12302. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020
