Jean Cowan, age 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 3, 2020 at the Rosewood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Jean was the daughter of Mary Dick Potter and William Henry Potter. Jean was born on April 6, 1927 in Paterson, New Jersey. Jean graduated from Fort Plain High School and then went on to hold secretarial positions in Washington D.C., Augusta, Georgia and Chicago, Illinois. At the age of 50, she returned to work at Albany Savings Bank as a teller and Customer Service Representative. It was in the Atlanta VA Hospital she reconnected with the handsome soldier she met at a dance, and corresponded with after he shipped out to France. After he recovered from his wounds, they moved to Chicago where they were wed. She and her husband, Lewis, lived in Amsterdam, New York and in 1968 moved to Latham, New York. Jean also worked as a Hospice volunteer, she was a member of the North Colonie Ecumenical Group, and the Vice President of Interfaith Alliance of New York State. Jean was a long- time member of the Latham Community Baptist Church where she devoted many hours and served in many capacities to her religious community. Oh yes, and she also made a home to raise five children. Jean is survived by three children: William (Angel) Cowan of Amsterdam, N.Y., James Cowan of Schenectady, NY. and John (Sandy) Cowan of Latham, New York; her sister, Ann (Gabe) Agosta of Amsterdam, NY; her two grandchildren, Aaron (Alicia) Cowan of Perth, N.Y. and Meagan (Nat) Dinga of Los Angeles, CA.; her four great-grandchildren, Samantha Perez of Amsterdam, N.Y., Kristiana Cowan and Isabella Cowan of Amsterdam, NY., and Hannah Dinga of Los Angeles, CA. She is also survived by nieces and nephews. Jean is predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Lewis, her son, Robert, her daughter Mary Lou Levinson, and Grandson, Jason Cowan. An outdoor Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Latham Community Baptist Church, 109 Forts Ferry Road, Latham, New York. Please bring a lawn chair to celebrate Jean's life outdoors. Jean will be placed in the Gerald B.H. Solomon-Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, N.Y. with her husband, Lewis, at a later date. Our heartfelt appreciation and thanks go out to the staff and caregivers at Rosewood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for their excellent care of Jean during a most difficult time. They kept Mom comfortable and safe in the last 7 months of her life when she was no longer independent. Memorial contributions can be made to Latham Community Baptist Church, 109 Forts Ferry Road, Latham, New York 12110 or the Capital City Rescue Mission, 259 South Pearl Street, Albany. N.Y. 12202. To leave a message of condolence for the family online please visit parkerbrosmemorial.com
.