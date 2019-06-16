Jean D'Attilio, 93, formerly of Schenectady died Thursday, June 13, 2019 in Worcester, MA. Jean was born in Schenectady to the late Dominic and Louise Gigi DeVito. Jean was employed for many years as a sales clerk at Rudnicks and then at Fashion Bug in Rotterdam but her family, especially her great-grandchildren brought her the most joy. Jean was predeceased by her husband, the love of her life, Arnold D'Attilio who died in 1981 and three siblings, Louis, Benny and Anna DeVito. She is survived by her son Mark D'Attilio and his wife Nancy (Lewis) D'Attilio, daughter Susan Forbes and her husband Stephen Forbes; four grandchildren, Anthony Valletta and his wife Kaitlyn, Nicole Tormollan and her husband Brian Tormollan, Amanda D'Attilio Gray and her husband DJ Gray, and Danny D'Attilio; four great-grandchildren, Gavin and Ava Valletta, Mason and Luca Tormollan; many nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated Tuesday, June 18 at 10 a.m. at Christ the King Church in Guilderland. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Published in The Daily Gazette from June 16 to June 17, 2019