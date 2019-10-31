|
|
Jean E. Bollten (nee: Dingley) was born Aug. 26, 1924 in Schenectady, NY daughter of Helen (Stuart) and Gardner Dingley. She grew up in Alplaus, graduated from Burnt Hill-Ballston Lake Central School. Jean worked at GE until turning 20, when she was eligible to enlist in the Navy WAVES. She served in Pensacola, FL until the war ended. She returned to Alplaus and attended Russell Sage College for 2 years and began working at the Schenectady Army Depot where she met John Bollten whom she married in 1954. She left outside employment to be a homemaker and Mom to John and Richard as they settled in Rotterdam. Jean enjoyed being in the yard with her flowers and vegetable garden where she battled squirrels and rabbits for food to can and freeze. She was well known for her cakes and cookies, especially beautiful Christmas cookies. She was a longtime member of Fisher United Methodist Church(now Rotterdam UMC) and spent many hours in the kitchen, serving on committees and helping on Brooks BBQ and rummage sale events. She was committed to God and depended on Him for help and guidance, talking often with Him and praying for others. She rests with Him now due to her faith in Jesus, the Son, as her Savior and Lord. Jean really enjoyed travel. When John retired, he and she travelled all over the country in a small motorhome while towing a motorcycle. Once she got the courage to get on the back of the motorcycle, she was at home. They enjoyed the view of the countryside from the bike. After John's death, her great friend Chris and she travelled extensively and saw many sites in the US and Canada. Jean also enjoyed dancing, but never got to dance as much as she would have liked. She was loved by many and will be surely missed. She was predeceased by her husband, John, of 55 years; her sister, Eileen; and her parents. She is survived by sons, John (Cathy) of PA and Richard (Betsy) of Glenville; grandchildren, Ben and Renee, their families, brother-in-law, Henry (Betty) Bollten and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 16, 10 a.m. at the Rotterdam United Church 1915 Helderberg Ave. An hour of visitation will precede the service 9 to 10 at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Rotterdam UM Church or Schenectady City Mission. You may pay your condolences online any www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019