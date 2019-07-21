Mrs. Jean Elizabeth Lindsay (Pursel)Frederick, Maryland -Jean Elizabeth Lindsay, 77, of Frederick, MD, passed from this life on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Born on July 10, 1942, in Phillipsburg, NJ, she was the daughter of Henry S. Pursel and Vida Frances (Voorhees) Pursel. She graduated from Phillipsburg High School in 1960. She attended Roberts Wesleyan College in Rochester, NY, attained a Bachelor of Science degree, became a registered nurse, met her husband of 52 years, and made life-long friends. Her nursing career involved pediatrics, public health, dermatology, and more. She was most well known for serving as a dermatology nurse for Dr. McEvoy, Dr. Lumpkin, and Dr. Gregory in Schenectady, New York. She was an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) serving in the Schenectada Chapter in Schenectady, NY, and the Carrollton Manor Chapter in Frederick, MD. She has held several positions with the DAR, actively contributed to regional chapters and the national organization, and participated in national congresses. Jean is survived by her cherished husband, Ronald C. Lindsay, the children they raised together and their spouses; Allan Lindsay and his wife Cindy Lindsay (Suffolk, VA), Susan Chudovan and her husband Jack Chudovan (Fairfax, VA), Mark Lindsay (Oneonta, NY), Moira Lindsay (Washington, DC); and their grandchildren Jake Chudovan and Elise Chudovan. Also mourning the loss of this beloved woman are her brothers and sisters-in-law; Harry Pursel and Joan Pursel (Phillipsburg, NJ), and Donald Pursel and Ann Marie Pursel (Grand Rapids, MI); and her brother-in law and sister-in-law, David and Betty Lindsay (Winston Salem, NC). She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by many cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, former patients and coworkers, fellow church members, DAR colleagues, neighbors, friends, and countless other people whose lives were touched by this much-loved woman. A celebration of Jean's life journey will take place on July 27, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Brook Hill United Methodist Church, 8946 Indian Springs Road in Frederick, MD. Rev. Dana Werts will officiate. Memorial donations of any type may be made to the Red Cross and will be greatly appreciated. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 21, 2019