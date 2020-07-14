Jean was born in Glenville, NY and was a longtime resident in West Charlton and in later years a resident of Wesley Health Care in Saratoga Springs, where after 101+ amazing years she passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 11, 2020 with family by her side. Jean was a lifelong member of the West Charlton Presbyterian Church, singing in the choir for many years. She was an associate member of the Port Orange Presbyterian Church in Port Orange, FL, founding member of the Glenville Hills Garden Club and member of the West Charlton Fire Dept Ladies Auxiliary among many other organizations that she volunteered or participated in during the years of raising her four children. Farming and gardening was a major part of Jean's life and she loved every part of it. At one time she raised many hundreds of turkeys each year. This happened to be a recent conversation that she had with the staff at Wesley. She enjoyed picking her raspberries and making jam, working in her garden and canning things that she grew. Jean also loved to go camping, escape to Florida for the winters and especially go to Maine for a lobster sandwich. She was a very lovable and friendly person and had many friends. She often spoke of how she never had an ache or pain and never smoked, and figured that contributed to her amazing long life. Jean was extremely devoted to her family and will be greatly missed. Her favorite bible verse was Psalms 115:12 "The Lord has been mindful of us." Jean was also a member of the West Glenville Grange where she met her first husband Ralph J. Arnold at a square dance. They had four children together. Jean was predeceased by her husbands Ralph J. Arnold and A. Karl Brinkman, and her sister Lois A. Bing. She is survived by her four children R. Philip Arnold (Lolly) of Amsterdam, David H. Arnold (Kathryn) of West Charlton, Marjorie J. Lombard (William) of Port Orange, FL and Thomas R. Arnold (Jackie) of Ormond Beach, FL; five grandchildren, two stepgrandchildren, seven great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren, two nieces, one nephew and many cousins. Funeral services will be private. Due to the Corona Virus a celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Jean may be made to the West Charlton United Presbyterian Church, 1331 Sacandaga Road, West Charlton, NY. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com
