Jean Florence DeWire Craft, 89, died October 13. She was formerly of Niskayuna and Lakeland, FL. Service at DM Williams Funeral Home, 2793 Culver Rd, Rochester 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25. Burial at Memory Gardens, Albany. Born Dec. 9, 1929 in Schenectady to Ray and Mildred DeWire, Jean graduated from Mt Pleasant HS and worked at GE as a secretary. She stepped away for a while to work part-time in law offices; then earned an accounting certificate and returned to GE. At 59, she retired early so a younger co-worker could retain her job. Jean married Richard Craft Aug 13, 1949. They enjoyed 31 years together in Charlton and Burnt Hills, and raised three children. After Richard's untimely death in 1981, Jean joined Parents W/O Partners and met Armond Mastro. They were a couple for 30 years. Jean is survived by her children, Rick, Cheryl (Mike DeDivitis), Kathy Carelock (Jerry); grandchildren, Lena, Jerry M (Zoraida), Andra; great-grands, Emmette, Neil, Juwan, Janiya, Tahira, Joshua; nieces, nephews, cousins, and Melvin. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents; brothers, Bill (Inge), Alan; BIL Wilbur and SIL Connie (Ed Gallagher), and Armond. The family thanks the excellent staff at Unity Hospital in Rochester; and friends and family for loving thoughts, prayers, and expressions of sympathy.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019