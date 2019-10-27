|
Jean H. McClelland, 94, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Freehold, NJ on September 7, 1925, she was the daughter of Phillip and Helen Harrison. Jean graduated from Skidmore College and worked for the NYS Department of Transportation for 42 years, retiring in 2008. She enjoyed fishing, knitting and watching WWE wrestling. On Friday nights she could often be found at Albany-Saratoga Speedway watching her son race. She loved her dogs and donated monthly to the ASPCA to help animals. Jean was a founding member of the Malta Ambulance Corp and a member of the Malta Ridge Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She was the editor of the Treasure Chest a local newspaper in Ballston Spa. She was predeceased by her first husband, Charles J. Higley, Jr, second husband, Joseph F. McClelland and her brother, Reid Harrison. Jean is survived by her sons, Charles Higley, III (Rebecca), John Higley, Robert Higley (Kim) and Joseph McClelland; grandchildren, Katy, Clare, RJ, Tiara, Tiffany, Jonathan, Willow and Dillion; and great-grandchildren, Dayton, Preston, Paul, Adaline, Phoebe, Greyson and Adriana. The family would like to thank Paul Jewett for his compassionate care of Jean. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. November 2 at the First Presbyterian Church, 22 West High Street, Ballston Spa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019