Jean (Comanzo) Jackson, 91, daughter of Sue (Romano) and Lou Comanzo. She was predeceased by her husband H J. "Tiny" Jackson, as well as her sisters Margaret and Ethel. She is survived by her sister Joan and her four children Donna, Deborah, Ora and Donald; 10 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Funeral service Thursday morning, 10 a.m. at St. Gabriel's Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. There will be no calling hours. Interment Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Arrangements by the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019