Jean Louise Lindholm
1950 - 2020
Jean Louise Lindholm, 70, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 27, 2020 in Schenectady, NY. Born in Astoria, Queens, NY on August 11, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Lauri E. and Anna M. Lindholm; sister of the late Barbara Lindholm and the late Robert Lindholm. She is survived by her brother Richard (Mary Lou) Lindholm of Lusby, MD; by many nieces and nephews including her beloved Christine Spano and Karen Spano of Yorktown Heights, NY; and by numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her niece, Elizabeth Lindolm. Jean graduated summa cum laude from Stony Brook University of New York and embarked on a career with the State of New York's Department of Labor where she specialized in drafting, administration and enforcement of New York State labor laws. She retired in 2005. Jean was a voracious reader of all scholarly books and articles and loved to share her take on politics and government. She also loved animals and always had a rescue dog or cat to care for. She frequently traveled with her late sister, Barbara, prior to her being faced with difficult physical challenges. In lieu of flowers, Jean's family would like to honor her love for animals with donations in her name to Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menards, NY 12204. A memorial service will not take place at this time but family asks that memories of Jean be shared. Arrangements by the Daly Funeral Home. You may pay your condolences online at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1600
