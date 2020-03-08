|
|
Jean M. Cuttita was reunited with her husband, Dr. George A. Cuttita, in the Kingdom of God on Friday, March 6, 2020. Born in the Bronx, NY, as the third child of John and Anne Cerruti on October 9, 1932, Jean and her beloved husband of 50 years produced a loving family that included George III, John, Mary, Terri, Robert, and Christopher, all of whom were at her side. A traditional homemaker, wife and mother, Jean, in her later years, was a part-time secretary in the athletic department at Union College for 10 years from 1982 through 1992. Golfing, ceramics, the Red Hats, and social outings with her friends and family were a few of Jean's interests. She was also an active member of the Mariaville Lake Civic Association. However, it was the company and activities with her immediate family that meant the most to her. A life-long practicing Catholic, JeanO, as she was affectionately known, was a parishioner at the Church of the Resurrection in Germantown, NY, St. Edward the Confessor in Clifton Park, Our Lady of Fatima in Duanesburg, and Blessed Sacrament in Madera Beach, Florida. A snowbird of over 30 years, Jean, who currently resides on Mariaville Lake in Duanesburg, spent the winter months at the Sea Towers 55 and older community in Madera Beach, Florida. Along with her six children, Jean's children by marriage include Robert Krul, Yvette Nolan, Debbie Rossi, and Donna Durocher. Jean was "grandma, GG, and gram' to Kimberlie, Larissa, Laura, Daniel, and his wife, Kristen, Ben, and his wife, Carly, Joshua, Leanne, and her husband, Evan Bauza, Michael, Nicolette, Kevin, and Cailey. She will also be dearly missed by her seven great grandchildren, Richard, Liz, Amelia, Parker, Bub, Landon, and Lucas. Jean is survived by her sister Joan and brother-in-law Jack Gleason, and by nieces Patricia, Kathleen, Jeanne, Joan Marie, Carol, and Ellen, and by nephews Billy, John, and Jimmy, all whom she dearly loved. Jean's life will be celebrated with a Mass of the Christian Burial at St. Edward the Confessor, 569 Clifton Park Center Road, Clifton Park on Tuesday, March 10th at 12:00 p.m. Respects may be made prior to the Mass from 10:00-11:45 a.m. in the church chapel. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Mariaville Civic Association P.O. Box 633 Duanesburg, N.Y. 12056, the Mariaville Fire Department 9284 Mariaville Road, Pattersonville, NY 12137, or Community Hospice of Schenectady 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208 in her name and honor. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Jean's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020