Jean M. (Margiotta) Domblewski age 85, died peacefully on Saturday, June 22nd in St. Mary's hospital in Amsterdam, NY. Jeannie was born on October 15th, 1933 to the late Joseph and Carmella (Chirico) Margiotta. She gre up in rotterdam junction surrounded by family. Jeannie attended Woestina School until she was 15 when she contracted TB Meningitis and lost her hearing. She overcame her illness after several years, returned to high school and graduated. she continued her education and graduated from beauty school then opened a beauty shop in Rotterdam Junction. Soon after, she met her husband of over 50 years Francis (Skip) Domblewski and moved to Scotia, NY where they raised 2 children. Jeannie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, baking, gardening and summer vacations at Raquette Lake. Later in life, she enjoyed wintering in Ocala, FL with Skip. Let's not forget she made the best lasagna and chicken soup ever. She is predeceased by her husband Francis J. Domblewski. She is survived by her son, David (MaryEllen Vanderbilt) Domblewski and grandchildren Garrett and Megan Domblewski. Her daughter, Kara (Thomas) Peluso. Jeannie is also survived by her uncle John Chirico and brother Joseph (MaryAnn) Margiotta, along with several nieces, nephews and extended family. Services will be held at Bekkering Ellis Home, Inc. 1 Mohawk Ave. Scotia, NY 12302 on Tuesday 11:00 a.m. A calling hour will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to sevices from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Burial will take place at The Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to .